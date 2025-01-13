WWE's R-Truth & Pacman Jones Discuss Reuniting Their TNA Tag Team

Not that long ago, in a galaxy very, very similar to this one, WWE star R-Truth and former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones were a tag team. The two formed Team Pacman in TNA back in 2007, during Jones' one year suspension from the NFL for a now famous strip club incident, and proceeded to win the TNA Tag Team Championships from Sting and Kurt Angle at No Surrender. Now, 17 years later, perhaps a reunion is in order.

In a clip from Truth's appearance on "The Pacman Jones Show" that was uploaded to Instagram, Truth was asked how long it would take for Jones to get into ring shape, prompting Jones to snap back that he was ready to wrestle right now. This naturally prompted a question about a potential Jones/Truth tag team reunion, which Truth was very receptive to.

"You never know, dawg," Truth said. "This universe is made, man...everything they say, like, what, repeats itself. You never know...And the business I'm in...any and everything is possible. And we already talked about doing some music together."

Jones appeared even more receptive to the idea than Truth, particularly over the possibility of physicality. That makes sense given Jones' previous run, where he was unable to hit or get hit by opponents, at the request of his team at the time, the Tennessee Titans.

"If we have to pay to do that again, we will do it," Jones said. "And we will get the people that will pay for us to do it again. Because last time, I didn't get to hit no m*********ing body. This time, I want to smack the s**t out of somebody, hit somebody with a f*****g chair, maybe jump off the top rope and f*****g fall through a table."

