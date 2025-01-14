Rikishi Expected Something Else To Happen On WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

Many wrestling fans were excited to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appear on the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, but presumably very few thought he would make amends with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before simply bestowing the ula fala onto Roman Reigns and heading back to Hollywood. Bloodline member and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi said on his "Off The Top" podcast that he also expected a bit more from "The People's Champion's" appearances on the show.

"I was looking for him to Rock Bottom somebody or drop an elbow in the beginning or something," Rikishi said. "I just thought a heel was going to come out and kind of interrupt The Rock. Wrestling fans were kind of waiting [for] that. [Fans were] happy to see him, happy to hear The Rock. 'Finally, The Rock has come back!' But I was waiting for The People's Elbow or something."

Rikishi said that he thought The Rock coming out after Reigns and Solo Sikoa's Tribal Combat match would be a "perfect time" for him to turn heel once again, in part, because it was Reigns' father, the late Sika, who initially gave Reigns the ula fala. Despite nothing physical happening between Rock and Reigns, Rikishi believed a seed was planted. Rikishi also spoke like the proud father he is on his podcast about his son, Sikoa, facing Reigns at the historic show, which Rikishi said felt almost bigger than WrestleMania.

"I can't tell you, man. I had a couple tears run down my eyes," he said. "Just to know how far this kid has come in a manner of three years and the pressure that was opportunity given to him. Everything that he was taught, everything that he soaked in. The training and everything ... He's already a made man, and he belongs there."

