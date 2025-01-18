Eric Bischoff Examines Peacock's Options After WWE Deal Ends

With WWE making the move to Netflix, many in the wrestling business are wondering what will happen to WWE's current deal with Peacock when it expires.

On "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that Peacock could be in the market for another wrestling promotion, should they lose WWE entirely.

"Is there a wrestling company out there with enough steam behind it?" Bischoff wondered. "If they've got a substantial audience that's loyal, and their business appears to be growing, I could see it because content is content and wrestling works."

He points at the modest success of TNA Wrestling and Billy Corgan's revival of the NWA as reasons the promotions could make the leap to streaming, if WWE's deal with Netflix, and AEW's new simulcasts on Max, look to be an endeavor other streamers want to replicate. WWE's deal with Peacock runs until 2026, meaning this could be the last year the company streams on the NBCUniversal platform.

"I think there is an opportunity for TNA or NWA to end up on a Peacock because it works ... it can work," Bischoff said, pointing out that professional wrestling's long history on television makes it a solid bet for streamers looking for more content. "And if somebody is out there like TNA — they're making moves, they're doing things that imply growth ... sometimes that's all it takes to make someone comfortable placing a bet on you."

Bischoff has been keeping an eye on WWE's Netflix broadcasts, recently saying he wasn't surprised that his friend and fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was booed on the premiere episode.