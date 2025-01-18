WWE's LA Knight Details His Rejected Pitch For A Faction

Though he got his "big break" later than most, LA Knight is now a bonafide WWE star, gaining appreciation from the company's fans for his run as a solo performer. However, at one point, Knight had pitched an idea to work with a group, though it never came to fruition. Sitting down for an interview with WittyWhittier, Knight explained his idea for the faction.

"I was like, 'I kind of want guys who are almost downtrodden, who have a lot of potential but who haven't really been used,'" Knight said. "This was back [when I was] thinking about 'The Walking Dead,' like the Saviors or something like that. One guy at the front and there's a lot of guys who are like, 'Alright, wait. This guy is going to be able to get me anything I want, and I will do anything for him.'"

Though Knight's idea wasn't given the go-ahead, he was eventually put in charge of a faction — Knight Model Management. The group was led by Knight on the main roster and saw him managing Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri, with Knight's name temporarily changed to Max Dupri. However, that faction was short-lived, and Knight later reverted to his prior identity.

If Knight were to join a faction today, the WWE star stated that he would want to team up with some of the biggest names in the company. Specifically, he'd want to work with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, with the wrestler comparing the lineup to the Miami Heat NBA team that once featured LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.

In recent weeks, Knight has found himself at odds with The Bloodline, as well as current United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. With the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble coming up in several weeks, fans will have to stay tuned to see how these intersecting storylines could shake out.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WittyWhittier with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.