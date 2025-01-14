Bully Ray Outlines WWE Star Karrion Kross' Attributes As A 'Ring General'

It's a good week to be Karrion Kross. For starters, it appears he and The Final Testament have won the war over the Wyatt Sicks, as their rivals were revealed to be moving over to "SmackDown" last night on "Raw" as part of the transfer portal. But before that happened, Kross may have gotten the greatest gift of all; a compliment from Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio."

The moment occurred on Monday's edition of the show, when Kross joined in for an interview. Bully lead into the compliment by talking about how he had watched Kross working with his co-workers recently and how he put together matches and promo segments, leading to Bully describing Kross as follows.

"You sir, are a ring general," Bully said. "And ring generals are hard to come by. True ring generals, especially when you have to keep your eyes and ears open for so many others, is very important."

After thanking Bully for the kind words, Kross then proceeded to answer his question; how did Kross develop into a ring general, and when did he realize that he was someone who could be described as such.

"I've always felt like I had to catch up to people that were ahead of me, you know?" Kross said. "I've always had the privilege of being able to work with people that are ahead of me. You understand what I mean by that, because when you work with people that are ahead of you, there's an opportunity to learn even more than somebody that's working on your experience level. I've tried to just listen and take in everything. I listen to how people put matches together. I also listen to how people frame ideas and concepts to bring people together."

