Backstage Report On AEW Content Arriving On Max

As of 2025, AEW programming has finally been made available to view on Max, the streaming platform operated by Warner Bros. Discovery. The new rollout allows viewers to watch "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" live with commercial breaks, but replays of the shows are eventually available commercial-free and feature the entire broadcast. This is the same configuration international viewers get on TrillerTV, and on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained how long it will take to get the full versions of new AEW episodes up on Max.

"All of these shows — 'Collision,' and 'Dynamite,' and the old shows as well — they are going to end up, in time, being commercial-free. I believe the delay will be a week, maybe 10 days," Meltzer said. "It would be the exact same length. It's just that instead of the commercials, you would get what's going on during the commercials."

Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez then noted that the first "Dynamite" and "Collision" episodes from this year are on Max without commercials, but some time has been trimmed off from the two-hour broadcast. The missing time is likely downtime that takes place during commercials but does not feature any in-ring action, which is also not included in the international broadcasts.

Along with recent episodes of AEW programming, all of the promotion's archive will be uploaded to the platform over time. Right now, fans can watch episodes of "Dynamite" from 2019, as well as all AEW special events and pay-per-views from that first year. "AEW Rampage," which came to a close at the end of 2024, is not yet available on Max.

