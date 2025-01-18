Sheamus Reflects On Being Part Of Edge's Last WWE Match

While AEW fans get to enjoy seeing Cope these days, WWE fans bid farewell to the man they knew as Edge back in 2023. The Rated-R Superstar wrestled his final WWE match on the August 18, 2023 edition of "WWE SmackDown" in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada against Sheamus, someone Edge he never wrestled one-on-one. Sheamus was a recent guest on the "Insight" podcast where he was asked about being Edge's final opponent in WWE, and while he doesn't quite know where the idea came from, he was more than happy to step up to the challenge.

"We talked about it. I remember we talked about doing an angle together, a storyline together for a while. We came up with a storyline, it was shot down for whatever reason. And then it just happened. I just got a call, I think it was because we did a promo the week before, and then we did the match the week after. Edge's contract was coming up. I didn't know. No one knew if he was going to stay or go. No one really knew. I didn't know. I thought he was going to stay, because we're talking doing something after that as well. But yeah, it was just a situation. I think originally Damian Priest was penciled in, but then it just turned to me."

After ticking Edge off of his dream opponent list, Sheamus went on to cite names like CM Punk and Rey Mysterio as two of the only long-time WWE Superstars he has yet to wrestle one-on-one. Coincidentally, this was not only Edge's final WWE match, but it was also the last match Sheamus would wrestle for eight months as he would be on the shelf with a shoulder injury until after WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

