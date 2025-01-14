Ex-AEW Star Releases Short Film About Indie Match With Penta Following His WWE Debut

The short kicks off with their clash in House of Glory, where the two competed for the HOG World Championship. Santana was then backstage with Penta, where he recalled their shared history. "I think it's pretty cool that in wrestling as in life, everything comes full circle," he said. "Penta and I have wrestled each other — I don't even know how many times — all around the world." Santana then said that the pair have clashed in the UK, Canada, Mexico, and all over the United States. "Not much can be said, he's one of the best luchadores of the modern era."

Back in March, Penta and I got to wrestle eachother one on one for the first time. After spending years going at it as a tag team, ALL AROUND THE WORLD. This short doc was put together after that match and I sat on it for months, wondering if I was going to share with the world... pic.twitter.com/hBQGWH6n3k — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) January 14, 2025

A Spanish version of "Hurt" was then played as the short transitioned to Penta backstage, followed by a montage of their HOG match highlights. Penta then had a brief talking segment too, where he similarly looked back on his years knowing Santana. "Like I mentioned in the ring, Today, New York, your home. And you won, but I ask a rematch in Mexico," Penta said. "I came to New York, now I want you to come to Mexico to defend your title. Santana, enjoy your reign, I love you, papi."

It remains to be seen if the two will clash again anytime soon, considering the HOG match took place in March 2024. However, Santana has revealed that his ultimate goal is to sign with WWE, so only time will tell.