Oba Femi Discusses Crossing Paths With WWE Legend Following NXT Title Win

Oba Femi kicked off his 2025 in style when he reached the pinnacle of NXT as he became the new NXT Champion at the New Year's Evil special on January 7. The Nigerian star defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a three way match, but Femi's title win was just one of many major moments on the January 7 show. Arguably the moment that got everyone talking was the appearance of The Rock, who appeared both backstage and in the ring for a promo, and during a recent interview with TVInsider, Femi was asked if he was able to properly meet The Final Boss.

"Everyone knows who Rock is," Femi said. "I watched the Rock growing up. He is definitely a great entertainer and professional wrestler. He did tell me congratulations. We crossed paths. There was unfortunately not enough time for us to have a full chat and for him to give me some nuggets. Hopefully, this wasn't the last time he makes an appearance on NXT. I know for sure it won't be the last time I come across him. The next time we do I know we'll have more of a conversation."

As Femi noted, it's unclear when The Rock will make another appearance in "WWE NXT," but their next meeting could very well come on WWE's main roster given the aspirations the current NXT Champion has. Femi has cited the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton as dream opponents for himself in the future, but has made it clear that he is going to represent "NXT" with pride and take the brand to new heights in 2025, believing that there is no better person to fly the "NXT" flag than himself.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to TVInsider for the transcription.