Dave Meltzer Explains How Live Event Schedule May Impact Rey Fenix's WWE Arrival

With Penta's WWE debut receiving universal acclaim from fans around the world, many are now wondering when WWE will be able to sign Penta's brother Rey Fenix to a contract. Fenix was reportedly supposed to leave AEW with his brother, but AEW President and CEO added injury time to his deal meaning that he will be unable to join Penta in WWE for the foreseeable future. With that said, there is another reason why AEW might not be so willing to let Fenix out of his contract, as Dave Meltzer suggested on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that WWE's decision to run a Saturday Night's Main Event show on the same day as AEW All In Texas could come play a factor.

"If Penta's contract ended at the end of the year, which it roughly did, then Fenix, you'd have to look up how much time he was off because that's the amount of time they can extend him is the injury time that he was off. So whatever that is, 10 months or whatever, that can be when he can go. I mean it's possible Tony [Khan] could just say 'go,' but I don't expect it. I don't expect it, not in this wrestling war, not when they just did that thing for July 12...I do not expect any favors from AEW to WWE this week put it that way."

WWE will also be running a Saturday Night's Main Event show on the same weekend as when AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place. However, this has been common in recent years as WWE have ran a number of main roster and NXT cards over Memorial Day weekend due to it being a public holiday.

