WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Explains Why Black Bart's Death Hit Him 'Hard'

Last week, Richard Harris, better known as Black Bart, died at the age of 76 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Since then, a number of his former friends and peers have paid tribute, including WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The latter specially honored Black Bart on the latest episode "Hall of Fame" podcast, while also sending condolences to his family.

"Black Bart was a guy who I got a chance to spend a lot of time with in the Dallas, Texas Sportatorium [at] Global Wrestling Federation," Booker said. "I got a chance to watch Black Bart before I ever get a chance to meet him or wrestle against him or anything like that. Losing Black Bart, for me, that was one that really hit me hard. When I found out the news, it was one that really touched me in a way to where it's like wow, you see your mortality, but somebody like Black Bart, he was like a mentor."

According to Booker, Black Bart spent much time teaching and guiding him and his brother Stevie Ray in the early stages of their professional wrestling careers, especially while they worked in the Global Wrestling Federation (1992-1993). There, Booker and Ray became three-time GWF North American Tag Team Champions, with their second reign coming to an end at the hands of Bart and Johnny Mantell.

"He's one of the guys who taught my brother and I so much before we got a chance to go to WCW," Booker said.

