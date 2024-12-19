Dave Meltzer Provides Health Update On Former WWE, Territorial Star

Former WWE star Richard "Black Bart" Harris has been battling colon and liver cancer for several years now, and on the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer offered some insight into the retired wrestler's current condition. 76-year-old Harris reportedly made the decision to stop his chemotherapy treatment recently, with the plan to preserve as much quality of life as possible for the time he has left.

Harris first announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2023, with the plan to begin chemotherapy treatment. A few months later, WWE Hall of Famer and former student JBL offered an update on Harris' health, stating that Harris was struggling with the side effects of chemotherapy. At the same time, Harris was having financial difficulties because his health insurance would not cover the entirety of his cancer treatment.

Black Bart was active from the mid-1970s through 1999, with the bulk of his work taking place in the "territories" before brief stints with WWE and WCW. As was typical of the era, Harris moved around from promotion to promotion, rarely settling in a single region for too long. According to Meltzer, Harris had talent and made a name for himself as a mid-level star in Jim Crockett Promotions midcard for a time.

Harris made his WWE debut in 1990 and, while he was used fairly frequently, he never developed into a star for the promotion. His run with the company ended after about a year, and Harris followed that up with another short stint with WCW before spending the rest of his career on the independent scene.