Oba Femi's First WWE NXT Title Defense Set For Next Week's Show

Oba Femi will be making the first defense of his NXT Championship next Tuesday, as confirmed begrudgingly by General Manager Ava during this week's "WWE NXT." The opening segment of the show saw the new titleholder address his victory during last week's "New Year's Evil" special, extending respect for former champion Trick Williams while sparing none for Eddy Thorpe – who had manipulated his way around the Iron Survivor Challenge and into the title bout. He described Thorpe as a cockroach whom he couldn't get rid of before getting interrupted by North American Champion Tony D'Angelo, drawing his attention for a blindsided attack from Thorpe with a leather strap.

Later in the show, Femi appeared backstage to demand his first defense come against Thorpe. Ava pushed back, reasoning that she wouldn't reward Thorpe's bending of the rules. But then Femi held Robert Stone in the air and against the wall until she relented, confirming the match for next week's show.

"I am the NXT Champion! If I want Eddy, I get Eddy!"@Obaofwwe is on a mission to end @EddyThorpe_WWE for GOOD! 😳 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/v0Wtl3uDeP — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

Thorpe qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge in December, winning a last-chance fatal four-way, but couldn't make it to the bout after being 'attacked' by an unknown assailant. Femi took his place in the bout, winning it and thus earning his shot at the title last week. Thorpe then justified that he should have a shot at the title, and when accepted admitted that he had staged the attack all along. In the title bout with Williams, he held the champion to a double-pin finish and slid his way into the match last week. Next week might be the last chance for him to make good on his gameplan.