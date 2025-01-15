Rikishi Shares Confusion Over This Segment From WWE Raw's Debut On Netflix

On the first episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, Hulk Hogan returned to celebrate the company's transition to streaming and promote his "Real American Beer." However, Hogan's appearance was met with a sour response from the Los Angeles audience, as they booed "The Hulkster" throughout his promo. Hogan has been a controversial figure over the years, and it seemed that the reason for the negative response was due to his right-wing political views.

Speaking on "Off The Top," WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi has provided his thoughts on Hogans's appearance, expressing shock at the reaction he heard.

"What I didn't get was when Hogan came out ... I was surprised, you know what I mean? Because it was like a celebration, it wasn't like a Republican or Democrat or presidential race," Rikishi said. "So I guess he's got heat from that, from the people here in LA. So, I don't know. It was weird, you know, here's a guy that paved the way. I mean let's call it, you know what I mean? Hogan put wrestling on the map, you know? He did a lot for the business and to celebrate something huge, the crossover partnership with Netflix ... when you hear the booing, I said, 'G**damn, these people really don't like Hogan.'"

Rikishi pointed out that when the WWE audience can be heard clearly like that, it's exactly how they feel, and when they dislike a person, they let them know. He explained that the segment would have been viewed differently if it had been part of a regular weekly program, but because it was broadcast to the entire world on Netflix, it gained more attention.

