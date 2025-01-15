Bully Ray Doesn't Know Why He Should Still Be Invested In This WWE Storyline

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seemingly put an end to the new Bloodline versus original Bloodline story when he crowned Roman Reigns with the ula fala on "WWE Raw," but many questions remain about "The Great One," Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and any possible plans for WrestleMania 41.

One WWE viewer who hasn't been impressed with the Bloodline the last few shows is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. He questioned on "Busted Open Radio" why he should still be invested in the storyline.

"Watching 'SmackDown' the other night, when Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu came out to confront Cody, it didn't feel the same," he said. "It felt odd. I felt like I wasn't watching guys that might have been in the same position a month ago. I'm wondering if subliminally, The Rock crowning Roman put so much of a period on the end of it that nothing really matters with the Bloodline anymore."

Ray speculated on how things could go between Rock and Reigns. He fantasy booked that The Rock could change the rules of the Royal Rumble and enter at number 31, and he would be the final man in the ring with Reigns, to heat their feud back up. The Hall of Famer also said that Rock and Rhodes is something he continues to want to see.

"As of the very last thing that I saw on 'SmackDown' the other night, why should I continue to be invested in the Bloodline?" he questioned. "The last couple things I've saw, obviously The Rock and Roman, and that's the top of the Bloodline. That's one and 1A when it comes to the Bloodline. "

