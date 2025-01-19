Eric Bischoff Says This Late WWE Hall Of Famer 'Never Resonated' With Him

While she hit the height of her popularity during the "Attitude Era" and the "Monday Night Wars," WWE star Chyna (real name Joanie Laurer) was one of relatively few performers who never dipped their toes into the waters of WCW. Speaking on a recent episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff revealed some surprising thoughts he has on the late performer.

"Chyna never resonated with me," Bischoff said. "I was impressed, don't get me wrong. Physically, how could you not be impressed? But, for me, there was something lacking. It certainly wasn't her presence — she had great presence and a tremendous amount of ability, but there was just something missing and I could never quite put my finger on it."

Chyna began her wrestling career in the mid-1990s and, as legend has it, nearly signed with WCW before being recruited into the WWF by Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels. She stayed with the promotion from 1997 until 2001, at which point Laurer began a short run in Japan before largely retiring from wrestling in favor of reality television and other pursuits. In 2016, Chyna died of an accidental prescription drug overdose at the age of 46.

Before the end of her life, Chyna did end up working with Bischoff in a small capacity, as he was still with TNA Wrestling during her 2011 run with the company. Bischoff has previously made it clear that he wasn't happy about Chyna signing with TNA, and the arrangement did not last long. As for Chyna's thoughts on Bischoff, the former WWE star didn't seem too concerned with how he viewed her.

