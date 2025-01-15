Bully Ray Says This Top WWE Star 'Doesn't Resonate' With Him

With WWE having so much star power heading into WrestleMania 41, it's easy for some of the company's biggest stars to not have the same connection with the fans that they might have in a different era. This is a conundrum that Bully Ray talked about on "Busted Open Radio" when considering who Cody Rhodes should defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against over Easter weekend. Names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk were thrown around, before Bully's co-host, Dave LaGreca, suggested Randy Orton, but for Bully, that move isn't the right one.

"It doesn't resonate the same way for me for some reason," Bully said. "Absolutely because of their backstory, but you don't need — you don't need to do it at WrestleMania with that story, you just don't." LaGreca explained that Orton has to come back at some point, and a feud with Rhodes makes the most sense, but for Bully, he would rather see him feud with the man that put him on the shelf; Kevin Owens. "Last Man Standing, Kevin and Randy, WrestleMania, that's just off the top of my head. I'd much rather see Randy come back against the guy who gave him that piledriver than see Randy versus Cody right now."

Orton was last seen on the November 8 "WWE SmackDown" being taken out of the arena on a stretcher after Owens hit him with a piledriver. Many assumed Orton would be back in time for "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix on January 6 to continue his feud with Owens, but that wasn't the case, and there is still no word on when "The Viper" will return to WWE television.

