Jon Moxley Details What AEW Needs To Do To Succeed As A Promotion

Much like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley has become one of the faces of AEW over its five year history, in and out of the ring. That comes with a lot of responsibility, and what Moxley feels is a duty to make AEW, and pro wrestling overall, a better place. During an interview with Yahoo, Moxley discussed some of his philosophy in making AEW a successful promotion.

"I don't work for AEW, I work for all of the people that need this place to succeed, that's the way I look at it," Moxley said. "For this place to succeed, we've got to operate at the highest level at every level. That's what we accept if you're going to be a part of this team. I feel a responsibility to these people because to be successful in wrestling, they've given and sacrificed their lives for the pursuit of this, as I had. I am but a servant to the pursuit of helping the whole thing, raising it up and bringing along as many people as we can. It's making me better and helping me learn a hell of a lot."

Currently in his record-setting 4th reign as AEW World Champion, as well as the focal point of AEW as the leader of the Death Riders, Moxley couldn't be happier with how things are going.

"It's one of the most rewarding times in my career right now," Moxley said. "Where I'm at in my career, it's rewarding every single day and I look forward to every single day for a different reason than I used to. It's not just go out, get a big pop, flex, throw a t-shirt, sign an autograph. It's the pursuit of something much greater than that. It's fun, man."