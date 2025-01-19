WWE's Chelsea Green Details Her Family's Colorful Reaction To Her Wanting To Wrestle

Given that pro wrestling isn't among the more traditional ways to make a living, it's reasonable to think that family members would kind of balk at the idea of one getting into the business. Then there's the case of WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, who's family had a slightly different take.

Green revealed as much during an appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," stating that her family wasn't angry about her pursuing wrestling; instead, they were more amused.

"They thought I was bats**t crazy," Green said. "I believe they actually laughed at me, because they didn't think I was being serious. And then, also, I am one of those people where I do love to pick up new hobbies. I love to try something. And I also will say, not only do I like to pick up new hobbies, but when I do pick up a new hobby, I like to jump in 110%. So I can understand how it was a little bit ridiculous, and they thought maybe this wasn't going to be my forever career."

Green noted that her parents, in particular, started taking her more seriously when she dropped out of school to pursue wrestling. It also didn't hurt that her mother and father had "never boxed her in" growing up, and were used to Green doing things differently.

"I had already dropped out of school once to go travel on my own," Green said. "I lived in Australia for a year by myself. So...there had been some crazy things that I had done. But this definitely was the craziest. But they also were kind of like 'If she's quitting school, that means she's going to go hard, and she's going to give her all.' And I think that's all they can ask of their daughter."

