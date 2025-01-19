Karrion Kross Wishes He Could Have Wrestled This WWE Hall Of Famer

In past interviews and public comments, WWE star Karrion Kross has made it evident that he is a student of pro wrestling's past, drawing from many of the greats while developing his own character. During an interview on the "Chazz Palminteri Show," Kross was asked to name a wrestler from the past that he would've liked to share the ring with, and his answer harkened back to a prominent figure who reached the height of his popularity in the 1980s.

"The first person who actually came to mind was 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper," Kross said. "He didn't have to be a guy that did a 450 flip off the top rope or do something extraordinarily athletic. ... No matter what anybody's pre-conceived notion was about whether wrestling was real or fake, when he got onscreen, it didn't matter. He made you feel something."

Beginning in the mid-80s, Piper made his mark on WWE (then known as the WWF) with a series of interview segments known as Piper's Pit. He would have memorable feuds with some of the promotion's biggest names over the next several years, including Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Snuka, and "Cowboy" Bob Orton.

According to Kross, Piper was still athletic but his biggest strength was his understanding of psychology and the way people think. Additionally, Piper had a "genuine" quality about him when he was talking, which helped separate his promos from the pack.

"His work is timeless," Kross continued. "You can put it on and be completely mesmerized by it."

Piper died of a heart attack in July 2015, a decade after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his wrestling career, Piper found success as an actor, with appearances in movies like "They Live" as well as the popular sitcom "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."

