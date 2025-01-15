Jeff Jarrett Says This Teammate Told Him To 'Swing For The Fences' With New AEW Deal

2025 is a year where many of the biggest companies in the world will have a retirement tour of some form going on. WWE has John Cena, NJPW has Hiroshi Tanahashi, and AEW will see Jeff Jarrett begin his final run in the ring before hanging up his guitar for good. Jarrett was a recent guest on the "Battleground" podcast, during which he explained that he had talked to his family and friends about what to do next, but it was his teammate Jay Lethal who gave him the best advice.

"Jay was like 'hey man, we appreciate everything that —' that's kind of, we call it the group. Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjat [Dutt], my wife [Karen Jarrett]. 'We appreciate everything you've done for us, but man if this is your last contract' ... because I'd kind of made up my mind that this is going to be my last contract. 'If this is your last contract, swing for the fences.' I kept hearing that said multiple different ways, but look, go for it all."

Jarrett revealed that every December, he re-evaluates his career and tries to figure out what to do next, leading him to taking some quiet time away from the business to help make a decision. "The Last Outlaw" stated that he recalled an analogy his grandfather used to tell him about how, in order to climb a tree, you've got to look at the top branch and work towards that knowing full well that you might not make it. This analogy led to Jarrett not just signing one more contract with AEW, but vowing to finally win the AEW World Championship, and ride off into the sunset knowing he has achieved everything he wanted.

