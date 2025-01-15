AEW's Thunder Rosa Reacts To WWE's Corey Graves Situation

Over the last week, WWE commentator Corey Graves has made his frustration clear regarding his position in the company. With "WWE Raw" streaming on Netflix at the start of this year, Graves was moved from there to "WWE NXT," and the retired wrestler was vocal on last week's show that he wasn't pleased. Fast forward to this week and Graves began venting on social media, leading to a post that stated he would have a lot to say on last night's "NXT." Instead, reports emerged that Graves was being pulled from the show, and he didn't wind up appearing.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW star and Spanish language commentator Thunder Rosa shared her thoughts on the situation. Like many fans, Rosa still isn't entirely sure if the situation with Graves is a WWE storyline or not, but she's primarily just hoping that Graves isn't losing his job, especially because he has so much talent. Still, Rosa did acknowledge that Graves made a mistake by airing out his grievances online.

"We might think at the moment when you're doing that it's not gonna have any repercussions," Rosa said. "There [have] been so many times where I have drafted tweets and I'm about to go send and I have to screenshot [and] ask someone if they think this is okay to post. And they're [like], 'Absolutely not. You're trying to commit political suicide right here.'"

Prior to his career as a commentator, Graves was an in-ring performer for WWE. He was forced to retire from wrestling in 2014 after a series of concussions, but WWE soon began utilizing him as a pre-show panelist and commentator for "NXT." Graves eventually moved on from "NXT" and began doing commentary on the main roster until the recent change-up.

