AEW Champ Jon Moxley Assesses Importance Of Storytelling In Professional Wrestling

Despite AEW's motto of "Where the Best Wrestle," AEW World Champion Jon Moxley knows the importance of telling a story in the ring. Since his return to AEW at the end of August 2024, he has been telling the story of how he needs to break the company down to the ground in order to build it back up in his own image with the help of his Death Riders. Speaking with Uncrowned on Yahoo Sports, Moxley explained that his desire to improve AEW single-handedly is the hook of his current storyline that contributes to storytelling being as important as what moves he executes in the ring.

"Storytelling is always needed, it's essential, it's non-negotiable. It's a vital element to wrestling," Moxley said. "You need a hook. How much more do you enjoy sports when you have an investment in who the person is or the story of the season? Wrestling is no different. You're not going to pick up a book that has a bunch of descriptions of random objects or events, there has to be a story or a thread that will take you on a ride."

Moxley's Death Riders storyline will continue this week on the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where he will make his first AEW World Championship defense of 2025. His opponent will be former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, who earned the opportunity by winning the Casino Gauntlet match on the January 8 "Dynamite." Hobbs is the latest in a long line of AEW stars who want to step up and take the company out of Moxley's grasp, but on tonight's "Dynamite" simulcast, he will also try and make Moxley "his b***h."

