WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Announces Signing During 2025 Royal Rumble Weekend

Many of WWE's major Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam often feature former wrestlers or personalties conducting meet and greets on the weekend ahead of the event. The Royal Rumble will evidently be no different, as WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus announced on Wednesday that she will be doing her first ever signing in Indianapolis on Friday, January 31. "Tickets and time https://trishstr.com/40Azwuk. Excited to do my FIRST-EVER signing in Indy! (How crazy it's the first time?!) #Trish25 @Fanatics @WWE. Can't wait to see you!"

Stratus' most recent WWE appearance was when she hosted Money in the Bank 2024 due to the show being held in her home town of Toronto, Canada. That said, she has not competed in a wrestling ring since her match with Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 inside a Steel Cage. Stratus also being in Indianapolis the day before the Royal Rumble will undoubtedly start speculation that she could participate at the event, especially due to many of this year's participants in the Rumble still having yet to be announced.

Stratus took part in the first ever women's Royal Rumble in 2018, shockingly entering at number 30 before being eliminated by Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Mone in AEW. It was also the only women's Royal Rumble that Stratus has participated in, but hopefully the seven-time WWE Women's Champion might consider entering the match after being away from the ring since 2023.