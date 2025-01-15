Paul Heyman Details Cody Rhodes' Level Of Commitment To WWE

Cody Rhodes might have to deal with a number of different challengers to his Undisputed WWE Championship in the ring, but out of the ring his responsibilities as champion stretch far beyond the squared circle. He is the new face of the company, and with that comes media appearances, various photoshoots and interviews, and not a lot of time to put his feet up and relax. However, on the "Impaulsive" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman explained that Rhodes is so committed to WWE that he doesn't always get the credit he deserves.

"Cody Rhodes is the champion, if there's anybody right now, and my God the business that — he's a commerce facilitator," Heyman said. "He sells tickets, he sells t-shirts, he sells weight belts, he sells replica title belts that he signs, he drives commerce. 'Cody we need you at a — we need you in Detroit. We're at 98%, we really want to sell out, we're going to book you on three morning radio shows starting at 6am in Detroit.' 'Great, I'll be there, if there's any others overnight, I'll do the overnight radios too. I'll do the afternoon drive time radios and then I'll get to the arena in time for the show.' My God man, and he does it on his days off too. The commitment that he has to promote the product, that goes along with it too."

Heyman closed by saying that his job as a manager and mentor is help find the greatness within people and bring that to the forefront, and he knows that to find that within himself he needs to be committed, hence why Rhodes is at the top of the industry right now, because he is more committed to being the best than anyone else.

