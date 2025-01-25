WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Reflects On Last Match From 2020

January 25 marked five years since Diamond Dallas Page's last match. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrestled alongside Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a losing effort to The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF on the 2020 edition of AEW Bash At The Beach.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Rhodes, Marshall, MJF, Butcher, Blade, as well as Wardlow and The Bunny who ran interference during the match. Page also thanked former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes for putting together the finish of the match, which saw DDP leap onto most of the members of the match at ringside, before MJF rolled up QT Marshall for the pinfall. Furthermore, Page had not wrestled in ten years prior to the match, outside of battle royal appearances in WWE which required little physicality.

Five years ago today I wrestled my last match. What a great time I had. @CodyRhodes was the one who put the finish together. Couldn't think of a better way to have my last match. Thanks Champ! Special thanks to all the boys (@dustinrhodes, @QTMarshall, @The_MJF, @RealWardlow,... pic.twitter.com/bwWWIhwH2t — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 15, 2025

"Knowing what my body has been through ... I'm still a Ferrari but I've got 998,000 miles on me," Page said in an interview before the match. "The way I eat. The way I train. Our DDPY program says it all. I've had one of the most blessed careers ever in professional wrestling. Starting at 35, having my career blow up when I was 40, I'm gonna leave it all out there."

DDP is not the only high-profile retirement AEW has hosted, as the company held former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting's retirement match in Greensboro, NC in 2024, and will play host to the last year of former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett's AEW contract this year.