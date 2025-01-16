TNA Reportedly Planning Live Impact For Near Future

TNA Wrestling has been going through something of a rebranding over the last couple of years. Last year, the company not only renamed itself from Impact Wrestling to the original TNA, but also lost president Scott D'Amore, who was let go and replaced with Anthony Cicione not long after the rebranding. D'Amore has since started his own promotion, Maple Leaf Wrestling.

According to "Fightful Select," the company is looking to shake up its production schedule in 2025. TNA currently has a gap in its schedule in February, and it is reported that they will be heading to Orlando, FL to air a live episode of "TNA Impact" on February 20.

TNA previously experimented with live television in 2010 during Eric Bischoff's time helping revamp the promotion, even having it air against "WWE Raw" on Mondays. After experimenting with live television, the company settled back into tapings that covered weeks of programming at a time, airing in two-hour blocks on Thursday nights.

TNA is also currently involved in a partnership with WWE, specifically the "WWE NXT" brand, where numerous TNA stars have appeared. TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was on this week's episode of "NXT," paying attention to the women's division. She is just the latest TNA star to appear on the WWE show, joining the likes of former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, and The Rascalz's Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, who have all made appearances on "NXT." Grace also appeared in the women's Royal Rumble match in 2024.