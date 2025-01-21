Rikishi Names Artists He'd Have Escort Him To The Ring Like Son Jey Uso Had On WWE Raw

One of the most memorable moments of the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix was former Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso making his entrance alongside rapper Travis Scott, who was casually smoking a blunt inside the arena as he posed and YEET'ed with a custom WWE Hardcore Championship gifted to him by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Speaking on his "Off the Top" podcast, Uso's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, said he would also have two rappers by his side if he were to wrestle on a big show like the Netflix debut.

"I think I'd have Nicki Minaj and Cardi B," Rikishi said. "'Kishi gotta keep it apple bottom butt. 'Kishi gotta keep it apple bottom butt. Can't be walking out with two dudes, man. S***. Shake what your mama gave ya. We'd all be in a thong. Every single [one] of us, we'd all be in a thong. I might have to throw Lizzo in there. How cool would that be?"

Rikishi is perhaps best known for his gimmick in the "Ruthless Aggression" era of WWE, where he performed alongside Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay in a team known as "Too Cool." They would often dance in the ring before a match, and the Hall of Famer would show off his impressive backside.

Despite appearing alongside Scott and his marijuana, and his opponent joking he "caught a contact high," Uso rolled up Drew McIntyre on "Raw" to score an upset win over the "Scottish Psychopath." Following the iconic entrance with the rapper and the victory, Uso expressed his appreciation for the fans at the post-show press conference.

