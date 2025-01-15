Jey Uso Details Impact Of WWE Fans' Reactions On Him

Since trailing down the route of a singles star, Jey Uso has become one of the most beloved and interactive talents on the WWE roster, so much so that he reportedly topped Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in merchandise sales at one point last year. During the "WWE Raw" post-show, Uso weighed in on the love he's received from the WWE Universe, including the Los Angeles crowd he performed in front of at the Netflix premiere of "Raw."

"From the bottom, I just appreciate it every night, Uce," Uso said. "I look at it like it's new to me every single night. I don't take nothing for granted. I just make sure I got out there and give the people energy. I've always had that, but I make sure I deliver. I don't take it for granted. I stay humble, ready to rumble though."

Uso's latest performance against Drew McIntyre on "Raw" was preceded by a lively entrance paired with an appearance from rapper Travis Scott. Together, along with the LA audience, the duo rocked their arms to make Uso's signature "Yeet" gesture. Moments later, Uso defeated "The Scottish Warrior" after countering a Claymore Kick with a roll-up.

Another notable example of Uso's electric entrance came at a recent WWE holiday tour live event in Orlando, which WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, also Uso's father, attended. There, Rikishi claims that every audience member popped out their seats to dance along with Uso before his tag match against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

