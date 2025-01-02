Rikishi Discusses Sons Jimmy & Jey Uso's Current Trajectories In WWE
More than a year after their divergence, Jimmy and Jey Uso finally reunited last fall, specifically with the aim of weakening the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. Looking ahead, fellow original Bloodline member Roman Reigns will battle Sikoa in Tribal Combat on the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw," where the winner will earn the foremost control of The Bloodline. On a recent episode of the "Off The Top" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi assessed the potential paths for the other OG Bloodline members, namely Jimmy and Jey, in 2025.
According to Rikishi, Jimmy Uso should continue to play his role as the older twin brother to Jey. "The boys, they're in a safe place amongst each other with Jimmy leading the crew," Rikishi said. "He's got experience with him and his brother Jey. You got this whole new crew up underneath them. They're like some of the OGs now, pushing 17 going into 18 years. My thing to him is to continue to lead, continue to take care of himself, stay healthy."
"My sons, their bodies are starting to [go] a little bit slower getting up. It comes with the business, but they're still in good spirits. [Jimmy] is still in good spirits, happy to be able to embrace this time with the new family members that are up underneath this tree."
Despite sustaining a broken toe at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Jimmy Uso recently appeared on the December 20 episode of "WWE SmackDown." There, he attacked "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre with his crutch as an act of revenge after being beaten down by him the week prior. Last week, Jimmy returned to action for a string of holiday tour live events.
Rikishi Envisions 'Dream' Match For Jey Uso
Regarding the future of Jey Uso, Rikishi believes he can believably pursue either the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or the Intercontinental Championship, which he briefly held last year. Eventually, though, Rikishi would also like him to work a program with "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu.
"Run some type of storyline with 'The Werewolf' Jacob and just really get deep into that storytelling," Rikishi said. "I'm talking about head to the hospital and just something where you think it's a career ending [angle] for Jey and out of nowhere with just working hard in therapy or whatever that is, it's like that 'Rocky' movie coming back. Finally when he gets back, it's that WrestleMania moment or Royal Rumble moment which goes into WrestleMania and they go from [there]. I feel they can have an A-plus match amongst those two. I think it'll be a great treat for the fans, WWE Universe, to be able to watch a dream match like that."
Overall, Rikishi expects 2025 to be a hot year for Jey Uso, much like 2024, especially in the department of fan engagement. To illustrate Jey's popularity, Rikishi referenced the thunderous reaction he received, which included dancing and his signature "yeet" gestures, while making his entrance at a recent WWE live event in Orlando. There, he and Jimmy battled Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in tag action.
"There was like 15, 18,000 people there and everyone was off their seats just doing the 'yeet,' So either way, it's a win-win situation for the company because merch sales goes up, which is great. It's a win situation for Jey. The fans get to get their hero new merch all the time."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Over The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.