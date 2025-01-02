Rikishi Discusses Sons Jimmy & Jey Uso's Current Trajectories In WWE

More than a year after their divergence, Jimmy and Jey Uso finally reunited last fall, specifically with the aim of weakening the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. Looking ahead, fellow original Bloodline member Roman Reigns will battle Sikoa in Tribal Combat on the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw," where the winner will earn the foremost control of The Bloodline. On a recent episode of the "Off The Top" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi assessed the potential paths for the other OG Bloodline members, namely Jimmy and Jey, in 2025.

According to Rikishi, Jimmy Uso should continue to play his role as the older twin brother to Jey. "The boys, they're in a safe place amongst each other with Jimmy leading the crew," Rikishi said. "He's got experience with him and his brother Jey. You got this whole new crew up underneath them. They're like some of the OGs now, pushing 17 going into 18 years. My thing to him is to continue to lead, continue to take care of himself, stay healthy."

"My sons, their bodies are starting to [go] a little bit slower getting up. It comes with the business, but they're still in good spirits. [Jimmy] is still in good spirits, happy to be able to embrace this time with the new family members that are up underneath this tree."

Despite sustaining a broken toe at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Jimmy Uso recently appeared on the December 20 episode of "WWE SmackDown." There, he attacked "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre with his crutch as an act of revenge after being beaten down by him the week prior. Last week, Jimmy returned to action for a string of holiday tour live events.