Jey Uso Discusses Singles Run & His Ceiling Wrestling Solo In WWE

For the overwhelming majority of his career so far, Jey Uso has performed as a tag competitor. However, that began to change last year after Jey had an onscreen falling out with his brother and tag partner Jimmy Uso. Since then, "Main Event" Jey Uso has found singles success on "WWE Raw." During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Uso offered his thoughts on his ongoing solo run.

"[It's been] pretty scary, cool, fun — all of the above," Uso said. "I [didn't] know how the people would embrace me. ... Are they gonna like me, uce? Man, they might not like me. But lately, uce, I feel like they finally got behind your boy, and I can feel that energy every single Monday."

Uso then said he believes his years of hard work are paying off, and the fans have recognized all of his efforts. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that Uso feels he began deepening his relationship with the fans, as he underwent a great deal of character development during his time with and split from The Bloodline. Since then, Uso has been working to adjust to life as a singles performer.

"The biggest difference, for me, is the traveling part of my job," Uso continued. "I travel alone now, when I'm usually when my twin brother all these years, [or] even with Solo for the last year and a half. ... Now it's just me, navigating through the world alone."