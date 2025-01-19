Paul Heyman Says He Warned WWE His Hall Of Fame Speech Wouldn't Be 'Family Friendly'

Paul Heyman was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend, an honor that celebrated his "extreme" contributions to professional wrestling.

True to form, Heyman revealed that he had warned WWE about what to expect from his acceptance speech, especially with the ceremony being held in the birthplace of ECW — Philadelphia.

"They'll never give me that platform again," Heyman joked during an appearance on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast. "I mean if we're gonna do it in Philadelphia, and that was one of the impetuses ... if you want me to do this in Philly, it's not going to be family-friendly, PG Paul Heyman, The Wiseman ... you put me in Philly, we're going for it. And they're like, 'Yeah, that's what we want out of it.'"

Heyman's Hall of Fame induction and speech was a perfect reflection of his legendary career: brash, unapologetic, and entirely unforgettable. Fans who witnessed the moment saw not just a man being honored, but a visionary who continues to reshape the pro wrestling industry in his image.

"I think there is a lot of humility in what I offer as self-presentation. But I also have a lot of self-awareness and ... I understand the legitimacy of my body of work, and I understand the opportunities that I've had, and the blessings I've had and been able to exploit," he added.

Heyman continues to add to his legacy, recently announcing Roman Reigns' entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble match, while he also owes a special favor to his former mentee CM Punk.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.