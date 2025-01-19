Bully Ray Details Way WWE's John Cena Could Put 'Stamp Of Approval' On Cody Rhodes

Over the last several weeks, speculation about who will be John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent has picked up, especially after kicking off his retirement tour on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix and declaring himself for the Royal Rumble. Initially, it seemed like Cena might challenge an old rival such as Randy Orton or CM Punk, but reports suggested that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is slated to defend his title against Cena on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All."

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray provided his thoughts on what the outcome between Cena and Rhodes should be while explaining how the 16-time World Champion could pass the torch to "The American Nightmare."

"Cody versus Cena. Cody wins ... he's [Cena] upset with himself that he lost, this was his opportunity to break the record, this was probably his last WrestleMania ... the music cuts, Cody's standing in the corner with the championship on his shoulder," he said. "John is still sitting in the middle of the ring with his head down low. Cody can walk over to go to help John up. John doesn't want help up. John unlaces his boots, takes his boots off. John Cena does not leave his boots in the middle of the ring, John Cena hands his boots to Cody. I don't think I've ever seen that before, but something that definitively puts the final stamp of approval."

It remains to be seen if the rumored plans for Cena to challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania come to fruition, or if "The American Nightmare" will defend his title against other speculated opponents such as The Rock or Roman Reigns.

