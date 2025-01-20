Chelsea Green Details Aspirations Outside A WWE Ring

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has seemingly earned the respect of fans, as they have fallen in love with her heel persona and weekly comedic segments. Green often gets compared to The Miz, who spent most of his career working as a heel and has become one of the company's best on-screen characters, which resulted in him landing several roles in Hollywood films and television shows.

In a recent interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Green expressed interest in acting, while also revealing which reality television competition she is trying to be a part of.

"I really, really love acting and that's why I've fallen into this like comfortability with WWE. I love character work and I love dissecting character and trying to figure out the why's — why they do things, why they move, why they act this way. So, I think that acting will definitely be my next step. I think it'll intertwine with WWE. I hope it intertwines, I want to stay with WWE as long as I can, but who knows what's gonna happen. Right now, I'm pushing for 'Dancing with the Stars,'" she stated.

In 2020, Green tested the waters in the film industry when she portrayed the role of Alexa in the thriller/sci-fi movie "Parallel Minds." In 2016, she was cast in the film "Chokeslam," which is a wrestling-themed movie that also featured WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley.

