Mike "The Miz" Mizanin has been a staple within the WWE on the main roster since 2006, and despite his early issues within the locker room, he has become one of the most dependable workers in the business. Workers with such staying power throughout the years are few and far between, but WWE Hall of Famer and current "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T believes there is now another star on the main roster who is comparable to The Miz.

Advertisement

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion likened former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green to The Miz.

"She's like The Miz, a female version. She's all about getting the script, and going out there and enhancing the script and that's what I talk about all of the time with these young guys," the legend said about the wrestlers at his school, Reality of Wrestling. "Don't give me the idea, take the idea, take the script, and enhance it. That's how you become the one that they know they can count on in any situation. But if you go about talking about what you got, you can tick somebody off and end up getting fired. Honestly, Chelsea Green, everybody can take notes from Chelsea Green."

Advertisement

Green's name is currently being thrown around by many fans online to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Green and her tag team partner Piper Niven last competed in a fatal four-way match for the tag team titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair retained the titles. Green also stole the show, even in a loss, in a recent dumpster match against Michin.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.