Rikishi Details Lesson For A Lot Of Wrestlers From WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

Several WWE legends appeared on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix, but one star who made headlines coming out of the historic debut episode is Hulk Hogan, who was booed by the Los Angeles audience in attendance during his promo. Many believed that Hogan's poor reception was due to his right-wing political views, however, when The Undertaker appeared earlier that night, he was met by an overwhelming positive response from the fans, despite also being a Republican.

Speaking on "Off The Top," WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi provided his thoughts on the complete opposite reaction Hogan received compared to The Undertaker.

"Hogan come, booed right out. 'Taker come, did you even hear boo? Why did you guys boo Hogan? And when Taker came out, Taker got the reception that he got. Here's my thought, I think they booed Hogan because of the Republican side that he pushed. That just goes to show you like the thoughts and the minds of your wrestling fans, the WWE Universe," he said. "If they like you, man ,they gonna show up. If they hate you, they going to show up. But there's two guys with the same party, one comes out, they booed the s**t outta him, both icons. Here comes 'The Deadman' and they just show 'Deadman' love."

Rikishi also mentioned how The Undertaker supporting the Republicans during Donald Trump's campaign was not a secret, but he was still able to receive the same reaction from the WWE audience as the last time he was on television.