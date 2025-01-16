Former WWE Personality Jonathan Coachman On What He'd Do In Corey Graves' Shoes

WWE commentator Corey Graves received an assignment change at the beginning of this year, with the longtime "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" broadcaster being moved to "WWE NXT." Graves doesn't seem to have taken kindly to the news, and has since made and then deleted several posts on social media sharing his unhappiness. This seemingly led to Graves being removed from this week's "NXT."

Jonathan Coachman hasn't been with WWE for some time, but he has plenty of history with the company as a broadcaster and knows how things tend to operate. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Coachman shared his thoughts on the recent issues between Graves and WWE.

"I do believe that he's upset, and privately he has a right to be, but publicly you do the shows that they tell you to do," Coachman said. "To make the amount of money — and I guarantee you they did not cut his paycheck — that he's making at WWE, that is one of the cherry jobs in all of pro wrestling. I feel bad for him, but this is the big boy business."

WWE is now owned by TKO and the company is inevitably going to make whatever decision is best for business. While it wouldn't have been out of line for Graves to have a private conversation with Paul "Triple H" Levesque about his issues, Coachman believes that Graves crossed a line when he took things public.

Graves' social media posts seemed to take aim at Pat McAfee, with Graves stating that he "wasn't famous enough" to keep his position on "Raw." Coachman noted that we've already seen that McAfee will return to "College GameDay" during the football season, which would still allow Graves to occupy some time on the main roster throughout the year. However, it's no longer clear if Graves will remain with WWE going forward.

