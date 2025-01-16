WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Says He'd Like 'One More Crack' At John Cena

John Cena is set to begin his retirement tour with WWE in just a few weeks, when he enters the Royal Rumble match. By sheer coincidence, one of his first big rivals, JBL, is also set to return to WWE, with an appearance scheduled for "Raw" this week. As such, it has one fan, on the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle," wondering if JBL and Cena could duke it out one more time. And even though he believes it won't happen, JBL explained why he'd love to have the chance.

"I was so happy that I was part of John's formative career," JBL said. "And again, I don't take any credit for anything John did. John would be exactly where he is now, with or without me. I'm just glad that I was one of the ones that was there at the start. But John's such a great guy. Everything about him...the more you know about John, from his Make-A-Wish, what he does, to how he interacts with fans, to how he interacts with talent, what he's done with talent, it's just amazing. So yeah, of course [I'd like one more crack at him]."

What JBL does think will happen is Cena going for a record-setting 17th World Championship.

"I think it be cool to see," JBL said. "It's like the four minute barrier of the mile, you want to see it broke...you want to see Judge break Babe's record. You want to see stuff like this happen in life. You don't know...when it could ever happen again. Randy looks like he's getting up to that point that he might be the guy that breaks it as well. But I'd love to see it, and I can't wait to see what all John does in the next few months."

