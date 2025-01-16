Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Situation Between WWE & Corey Graves

On Monday, WWE commentator Corey Graves shared his frustrations about joining the "WWE NXT" announce team on social media, claiming he was told he was not "famous enough" for the main roster. The nature of Graves' outburst, whether it was a planned angle or a real emotional reaction remained uncertain. However, Dave Meltzer revealed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he's been told Graves is genuinely upset with his position in WWE.

"It looks like it's real, you know his issue. You never know for sure, I mean, everyone in WWE that I've talked to said that it's not an angle. He hasn't been fired yet ... the fact he took down his tweets said that he may have either had a change of heart or they told him, you better take down your tweets or else, and maybe he didn't want the or else." Meltzer explained that WWE intended for Joe Tessitore and Graves to be the announce team for "WWE SmackDown" come January, but plans changed before "WWE Raw" debuted on Netflix. He added that Graves was likely informed a couple weeks before that Wade Barrett would replace him on the blue brand.

"I just know that's when he found out that he wasn't going to be on SmackDown as he presumed he would be, so he was genuinely unhappy ... why you would go on Twitter and do all this, I can't answer that question. There's people there who think he was trying to get fired and that's why he did it." Meltzer suggested that if Graves is trying to get fired, WWE likely will not do so, fearing he would join AEW, and will probably suspend him instead.

