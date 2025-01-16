Tony Khan Says It's 'Rare' To Find Someone Like This AEW Star

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" marked the AEW in-ring return of Kenny Omega, who recently bounced back from a 13-month injury-related hiatus. Ahead of "Dynamite," AEW CEO Tony Khan shared his excitement for seeing Omega as well as his opponent, Brian Cage, whom Khan considers to be a unique force in the pro wrestling landscape.

"We haven't seen Kenny Omega in the ring here in America in a really long time. He did have a comeback match in Japan that went very well, but now he's being tested against one of the most powerful and one of the most impressive athletes in wrestling in really my lifetime that I can ever remember, and that's The Machine Brian Cage," Khan told the "Battleground Podcast."

"It is rare and it is very exceptional to find somebody with this level of power, speed, [and] athleticism. This is the match Brian Cage came to AEW for five years ago; this is the match he's wanted since he arrived here in 2020. He's been a top star in AEW, and now Brian Cage is hotter than ever. He's on this amazing undefeated run. He's won seven straight matches in AEW. He is as hot as anybody in the entire company."

As Khan mentioned, Cage headed into "Dynamite" with a string of recent victories backing him. However, Omega walked away with the win in their encounter, courtesy of a One Winged Angel. Afterward, Cage and his Don Callis Family stablemates overpowered Omega and his new ally Will Ospreay, leaving them sprawled out in the ring.

Despite his loss to Omega, Cage remains a notable name under the AEW-ROH banner as he's held multiple titles in ROH and is now a member of the frequently-featured Don Callis Family.

