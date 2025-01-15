Tony Khan On What It Means To Have Kenny Omega Back On AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" features one of the more anticipated returns in recent AEW memory, in the form of Kenny Omega. Granted, Omega has already been back in some capacity, including a wrestling one when he took on Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan. But his match tonight against Brian Cage will represent Omega's first bout in AEW in over the year, with the promotion hoping Omega provides a jolt to their proceedings.

AEW owner Tony Khan isn't just hoping for that, he seems to be expecting it. During an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Khan promoted Omega's return as only he could, highlighting the possibilities that Omega's mere presence could bring. Of course, he's also excited about the fact that Omega will be facing a talent like Cage, who Khan heaped with praise almost as much as he did with Omega.

"It's so exciting to have some of the top stars returning to AEW," Khan said. "Tonight, Kenny Omega returns to the AEW ring for the first time in over a year. We haven't seen Kenny Omega in the ring here in America in a really long time. He did have a comeback match in Japan that went very well, but now he's being tested against one of the most powerful and one of the most impressive athletes...really in my lifetime, that I can ever remember, and that's The Machine Brian Cage.

"It's been huge having Kenny Omega back in AEW. I'm incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything that comes out of tonight, when Kenny Omega returns to the ring on Dynamite against Brian Cage."

