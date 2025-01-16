Konnan Says This AEW Star Has Gotten Cold

MJF and Adam Cole finished their year-long feud at AEW Worlds End in December, where MJF was able to retain his Dynamite Diamond Ring. The history between MJF and Cole dates back to 2023, where both men spent most of the year teaming with and fighting against each other, eventually leading their dynamic relationship to become one of the most intriguing stories in AEW. However, after Cole betrayed MJF at Worlds End 2023 and revealed himself to be "The Devil," their rivalry was put on hold for an extended period due to both men being injured. They were finally able to resume their feud in the latter half of 2024, but according to former WCW star Konnan, MJF has become a less compelling character through his storyline with Cole.

"I just thought bro, MJF has kind of gotten cold ... the thing with Adam Cole was terrible and then they extended it, you know what I'm saying? Like that finish and him revealing to be him [The Devil] make Cole look dumb. Then they took more time off because he broke his leg or something like that, his ankle right? And MJF hasn't really done anything hot since then." Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100."

Last November, Cole addressed criticism directed at his feud with MJF, explaining that he understands the confusion surrounding the storyline, especially after his transition to a babyface despite being the one who turned on MJF in the first place.

