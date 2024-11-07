Adam Cole Addresses Critics Of His Feud With MJF In AEW

The return of a healthy Adam Cole was a welcome sight for AEW, but it did defy certain story beats that preceded it. Suddenly, Cole is back to being a babyface, despite playing the heel the last time fans saw him. Similarly, his nemesis MJF — the man Cole betrayed to catalyze his heel turn — is a heel again despite his main event babyface run last year. In a recent interview with the "Stick to Wrestling" podcast, Cole admitted the situation was a bit convoluted, but confirmed MJF's villainous core principles.

"I understand, big time, why a lot of this could be confusing or hard to understand," Cole said. "But I think the easiest way for me to put this is to do my best to remind everyone who the real MJF is ... MJF really needed to be taught a lesson. The way he's treated anyone he's ever interacted with all throughout AEW ... This guy has shown his true colors time and time again."

Cole and MJF's storyline has now reintroduced The Undisputed Kingdom, with whom Cole had been solidly aligned before his return, but his babyface twist raised questions over how the heel group might fit in. On the October 23 "AEW Dynamite," the trio of Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett interrupted Cole's promo to reaffirm their loyalty to him, seemingly shifted their alignments to the babyface side as well.

"I know it's a confusing situation," Cole reiterated. "But as anyone who's lived life knows, life can be confusing sometimes, and filled with shades of grey."

MJF has promised a match at Full Gear with either Cole or Strong, depending on who can win three matches first. Cole is slated to face Malakai Black this Wednesday on "Dynamite" after defeating his stablemate, Buddy Matthews, last week.