Bully Ray Suggests 'Through-The-Roof' Sendoff For John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

For several years, NYC's Madison Square Garden has had a reserved spot on WWE's annual holiday live event tour. In 2025, however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the iconic venue has the potential to host something even bigger — that being the televised sendoff of John Cena.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Ray laid out a possible route that the 16-time world champion might go for the final dates of his retirement tour, which is set to conclude in December. As Cena hails from West Newbury, Massachusetts, Ray circled the nearby city of Boston as a notable contender for the last stop. He also pointed toward the aforementioned MSG, which WWE and Cena have frequented throughout the years.

"John was very adamant about his being from Boston and West [Newbury], so I could definitely see that last match being TD [Garden]. However, that MSG show in December, that's a big deal. 'Hey, where did you have your last match?' 'Madison Square Garden.' If your last two matches were in your home arena of the TD Garden and Madison Square Garden, that's a hell of a 1-2 [combination] to go out to."

Rather than penciling in MSG for its usual untelevised live event, Ray suggested the idea of using it as the host for a special edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which would presumably simulcast on NBC and Peacock.

"Saturday Night's Main Event, live from Madison Square Garden. John Cena's last match. Come on, through the roof," Ray said.

