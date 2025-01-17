WWE's Ethan Page Explains Why Dante Chen Should Feel Grateful For NXT Attack

"WWE NXT" star Ethan Page has unleashed a more aggressive attitude in recent weeks, with Dante Chen being the latest victim of it. Chen's misfortune came on this week's episode of "WWE NXT," in which Page defeated him in the ring, then slammed the nearby steel steps against his unbooted foot. According to Page, Chen should be "grateful" for this series of events, despite the pain that came along with it.

"He got to do what The Rock did last week, share a screen with Ethan Page," Page told "Busted Open Radio." "I also just got him like a paid vacation. Who knows how long he's out. That's like the cool thing to do now, stay at home and get paid and not earn your wage. That's pretty normal in wrestling now. I made Dante a star. There you go, collect your check, pal."

Following Page's post-match attack on Chen, Je'Von Evans ran down, attempting to score revenge for his own attack he suffered at Page's hands last month. Unfortunately for Evans, the former NXT Champion again got the upper hand by targeting his jaw, which had since been wired shut.

"People are watching the show because of me, big star on the show," Page added. "Anyone watching me is now going to see them. Is that not how this works? No one was excited to see me [at NXT this week]. All I received was disrespect, and specifically from Dante Chen, so yes, it made me very happy to show him that he needs to treat me with a little bit more respect."

