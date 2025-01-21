Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He'd Be Afraid To Be On WWE's Main Roster

For many "WWE NXT" stars, a major goal is ascending to WWE's main roster. As WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer points out, however, there is an inherent drawback, especially for today's crop of talent.

"When people [talk] about that main roster, I'd be afraid because, especially if I am a female, that roster is stacked. And then where do I fit in? That's the hardest part. You know it. You're on a loaded roster in AEW," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio," referring to his co-host and former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. "How do I get TV time? Where am I going to fit in on this brand to get noticed, to get a push, to get this, to get that. NXT is a very, very safe place for representation on television because they do an excellent job of fitting everybody on."

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark previously echoed Dreamer's sentiments, noting that the main roster was especially stacked. As such, she worried that she'd be "lost in the shuffle" upon her own call-up. Nevertheless, Stark moved forward with confidence in her abilities and eventually moved up to "WWE Raw" in May 2023, with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her on-screen mentor.

Currently, the "NXT" brand is spearheaded by Shawn Michaels, who serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Meanwhile, WWE's main roster is primarily led by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who recently welcomed the company into its Netflix era.

