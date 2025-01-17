Kevin Nash Weighs In On Hulk Hogan's Segment From WWE Raw Debut On Netflix

Hulk Hogan did not get a warm reception in Los Angeles during the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix. The controversial WWE Hall of Famer was booed heavily by the Intuit Dome crowd, and fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Nash thinks that Hogan doesn't know how to respond to a crowd, good or bad.

"He thought what he did at the [Republican National Convention] was gonna work in LA," Nash said on "Kliq This" recently. "[There] wasn't even an audible in his brain."

Nash believes that Hogan hasn't had to read a crowd in a long time and even Nash didn't expect the divisive star to get quite the response he did.

"[He's] a different level than almost anybody in our business, so to be Hulk Hogan and go out there, I did not think they would sh** on him," Nash said. "He did what he was going to do. He was gonna sell beer."

Hogan wasn't just at "Raw" as a WWE legend, his Real American Beer brand is a sponsor of the show. Nash believes it'll be likely that Hogan won't be a regular spokesperson for the brand, instead relying on the logo which occupies a corner of the ring mat.

"He's in business with the WWE. He doesn't need to be [on camera]," Nash said, noting that Hogan is so beat up at present that even coming out to cut a promo is painful. "Just to come out of that tunnel as far as he did, because his back is f***ing killing him. I felt bad for him."