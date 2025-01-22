Paul Heyman Recalls Ad-Libbing John Cena's Theme Song On WWE SmackDown

In the lead-up to John Cena's match with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021, Paul Heyman hilariously mocked Cena's theme song in a promo on "WWE Smackdown." Heyman is often seen in a serious role, usually ordering the WWE Universe to acknowledge Reigns as their "Tribal Chief." But his rendition of Cena's theme song has easily become one of the WWE Hall of Famer's most comedic moments throughout his career.

Speaking on "IMPAULSIVE," where he also reminisced about the revival of ECW in 2005 and conquering The Undertaker's streak with Brock Lesnar, Heyman reflected on his famous promo with Cena. He explained that the 16-time World Champion had no interest in knowing that he was going to mock him beforehand.

"I love John Cena because I went up to John and I said, 'I expect you to tear into us.' He goes, 'That's a good expectation.' And then I said, 'Would you like to know my retort?' And he goes, 'No.' I said, 'My retort is a little unconventional,' and he says, 'Great, I'll react to it naturally out there.' I said, 'You sure you don't want to know this?' And he goes, 'Nope.' He goes, 'You can't see me and I can't hear you right now,' and he walked away," he said.

Heyman continued to explain that Cena was "laughing his ass off" after the promo backstage but admitted that he reacted perfectly to his theme song being mocked at the moment.

