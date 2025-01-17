Tommy Dreamer Sees A Parallel Between NXT's Roxanne Perez & This Former WWE Champ

This week, Roxanne Perez came face-to-face with former NXT Women's Champion Bayley, who reminded her that the "WWE NXT" women's division would survive without her, just as it did when Bayley left it years ago. Perez herself is now a former NXT Women's Champion, as a recent loss to Giulia caused the title to change hands. As WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer additionally points out, this title isn't the only thing linking Perez to Bayley.

"I was just going to say Bayley was Roxanne Perez before Roxanne Perez," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Bayley went to all the appearances. She's posted pictures or WWE has played into her being a superfan and her going to all these shows, all these appearances, meeting wrestlers. Her trying to find her way in the wrestling business. The lovable cute girl. She was Roxanne Perez, like I said, before Roxanne Perez.

"Roxanne Perez had a similar story except Roxanne started younger than Bayley," Dreamer continued. "Then Bayley took forever to turn heel, and that heel turn that she did was awesome. She had a great run and has had so many different layers. That's why she's had such great success in WWE, bona fide Hall of Famer. Roxanne Perez, I feel we're just seeing the beginning of Roxanne Perez."

Initially joining WWE as a cheery babyface in 2022, Perez later transformed into an arrogant heel in the early months of 2024. This heel turn came accompanied with Perez's second NXT Women's Championship reign, which began with a victory over Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. The path for Perez's post-title-reign has yet to take full shape, though given the recent events, it is possible that it may revolve around or at least include Bayley.

