Mark Henry Says This AEW Star Is Like A Son To Him

Last week, on "AEW Dynamite," Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship but came up short. At the show's end, Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders teamed up against Hobbs until Adam Copeland and FTR came down to make the save. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," former AEW talent Mark Henry spoke about his close relationship with Hobbs while sharing his displeasure for how the wrestler has been booked.

"Hobbs — I got interest in him," Henry said. "He's like a son to me. He calls me dad. And I'm pissed that my son got treated like s**t."

One of Henry's qualms was the fact that Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler took too long to make their way to the ring to help Hobbs. Along with that, Henry is worried about how the company will book Hobbs after taking two losses in significant title matches.

"He could've came out a lot better and it would've been better for them — they would've made money," Henry continued. "I'm not gonna cut my hand off to spite my arm. Just wash your hands of somebody if that's how you feel about them. ... I hope I never hate somebody so much that I would rather see them fail on my TV than to have them win and be successful on my TV. It's a damn shame."

For much of 2024, Hobbs was kept on the shelf due to a knee injury, but the 33-year-old made his return to AEW in November. He began by feuding with The Don Callis Family, picking up on story threads involving his former association with the group. That culminated with Hobbs losing to Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Worlds End, though he later went on to win a Casino Gauntlet match earlier this month to earn his shot against Moxley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.